  • JDRF One Walk

Fort Worth 2017

  • October 14, 2017
  • Panther Island Pavilion
Raised

$299,554

Goal

$398,121

About JDRF One Walk®

JDRF One Walk has one goal: to create a world without type 1 diabetes (T1D). We know you want to make a cure a reality too—and we can't wait for you to join us! Read more...

Date and time

October 14, 2017
Check-in: 8:30 AM
Starts: 10:00 AM
Length of walk: 5K

Location

Panther Island Pavilion
395 Purcey Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102

CONTACT

Carmen Holmes
Email | (817) 332- 2601

Greater Fort Worth Arlington Chapter
930 West First Street
Suite 203
Fort Worth, TX 76102

When you participate in your local JDRF One Walk, the money you raise supports life–changing breakthroughs that give hope to everyone impacted by this disease. And, you'll have a great time doing it! That's because you'll walk with a committed community that is passionate about doing whatever it takes to help turn Type One into Type None.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that strikes children and adults suddenly. It has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle—and it's serious and stressful to manage. There is nothing you can do to prevent T1D and there is currently no cure. But there is something you can do to help. Please register to walk with us today. We can't do it without you.

