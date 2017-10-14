About JDRF One Walk®

JDRF One Walk has one goal: to create a world without type 1 diabetes (T1D). We know you want to make a cure a reality too—and we can't wait for you to join us!

When you participate in your local JDRF One Walk, the money you raise supports life–changing breakthroughs that give hope to everyone impacted by this disease. And, you'll have a great time doing it! That's because you'll walk with a committed community that is passionate about doing whatever it takes to help turn Type One into Type None.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that strikes children and adults suddenly. It has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle—and it's serious and stressful to manage. There is nothing you can do to prevent T1D and there is currently no cure. But there is something you can do to help. Please register to walk with us today. We can't do it without you.